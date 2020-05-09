TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 8,419,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,784,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

