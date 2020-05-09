TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

