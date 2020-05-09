TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 45,177,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit