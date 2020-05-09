TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $60.31. 2,528,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.