TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $782,000 Investment in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 212.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after buying an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 767,317 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $27,035,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $15,574,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 725,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

CHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.