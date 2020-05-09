TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,587 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 7,877,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

