TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.50. 9,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $230.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.26.

