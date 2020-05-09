TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 3,252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 353,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

