TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

