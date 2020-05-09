TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 425.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,667.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.