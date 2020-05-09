TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,666,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,756,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,756,000 after buying an additional 1,048,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

