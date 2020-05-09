TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.73. 2,825,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

