TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.02. 563,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

