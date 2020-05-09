TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 63,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

