TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 690 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

