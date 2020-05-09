Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCOM. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,105. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.