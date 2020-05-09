Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,237,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. 6,430,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,026. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

