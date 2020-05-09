Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 11.1% Higher

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.42, 2,419,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,059,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $281.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

