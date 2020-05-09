Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $39.13. 530,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

