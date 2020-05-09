Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Tyler Technologies worth $61,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.23. 209,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,764. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock worth $39,659,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

