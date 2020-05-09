Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 11.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $30.93, approximately 61,111,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 36,264,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after buying an additional 443,491 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

