UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

SGPYY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 32,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

