UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,883. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

The Fly

Comments


