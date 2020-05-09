Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 208,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

