United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,167. The stock has a market cap of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

