United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 126,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,974. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIHC. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

