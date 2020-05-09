Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,723. The firm has a market cap of $332.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Earnings History for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit