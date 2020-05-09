Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,723. The firm has a market cap of $332.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

