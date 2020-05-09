Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.84-0.94 EPS.

Shares of UEIC traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 263,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $558.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

