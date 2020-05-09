UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OTCBTC, LBank and BigONE. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $444,786.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02196250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00176931 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, HADAX, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

