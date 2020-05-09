Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Upland Software updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 407,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Earnings History for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit