Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Upland Software updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 407,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.