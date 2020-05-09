Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

In related news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and sold 103,452 shares valued at $823,785. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

