Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 115,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.73. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Earnings History for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

