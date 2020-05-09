US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

