USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.08. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,608.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.