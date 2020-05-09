Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,280. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.