Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,156 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average of $278.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

