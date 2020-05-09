Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,800. The stock has a market cap of $609.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNDA. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

