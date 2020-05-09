Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

