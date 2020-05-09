Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,326,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

