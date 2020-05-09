Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,724,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 7.80% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,066,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.