Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 6,239,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

