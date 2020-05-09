Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.