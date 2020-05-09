Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,856,000.

Shares of VB traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 855,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,182. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.93.

