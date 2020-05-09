Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Creative Planning cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after buying an additional 766,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after buying an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. 2,083,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

