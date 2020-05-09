VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.39. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

