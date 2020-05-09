VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.39. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Earnings History for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit