Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 585,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.