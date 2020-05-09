Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 369,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,790. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.