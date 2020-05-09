Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,357 shares during the quarter. Verisign makes up 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $38,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.04. The stock had a trading volume of 391,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,468. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.