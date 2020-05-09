ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Up 10.3% Following Strong Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price was up 10.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $16.42, approximately 29,823,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 13,059,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

