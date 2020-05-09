Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

VTXPF opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Victrex has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

